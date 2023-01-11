Hearts v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Hearts have both scored and conceded in eight of their last 10 home league games (W6 D1 L3), with the exceptions being a 4-0 defeat to Rangers in October and 3-0 win against Hibs last time out.

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership games, though five of these have ended level. They last had a longer run without defeat in the top flight between April 2001 and August 2006 (7).

Hearts have only won one of their last eight Premiership games played on a Friday (D1 L6), a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock in February 2019. This will be their first such home game since losing 1-0 to Aberdeen in December 2016.