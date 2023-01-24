O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

With the transfer market seemingly constantly inflating, it said a lot about Arsenal when it was two academy boys who stepped up against Manchester United on the biggest stage to hand the Gunners their best ever start to a Premier League season.

Bukayo Saka, just 21, is cementing himself as one of the best wingers in Europe. The way he effortlessly glides past defenders, retains the ball and now scores with such elegance is remarkable. He really is an inspiration to all at Hale End.

It was another Hale End graduate in Eddie Nketiah who got the vital touch against United. Now 23, Eddie’s rise has been less linear than Bukayo’s, and while his overall ability may not be as high, he is another great example of why clubs should invest time and trust in their young players.

Arsenal have come through a really tough period of games against Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and United with 10 points.

The arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior are very welcome to help bolster this squad, and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be eyeing one or two more before the deadline.