Wolves duo make Garth's team of the week

Jose Sa: The Portuguese is at it again. Another stellar performance, this time against Southampton. The dive at the feet of Jan Bednarek was important, as was the save from Romain Perraud. However, it was the point-blank stop from Mohammed Salisu that turned the game in Wolves' favour.

Conor Coady: Wolves are playing some fabulous football but, unlike their start to the season, they are turning performances into results. For the second successive time, Coady makes my team. His performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford was impressive and he is showing the leadership qualities that earned him his England call-up.

