Your views on Trippier signing

We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Here are some of your views so far:

Graham Turner: Trippier's a great signing and should help to draw others into the mix. But it's not at the sides of the pitch that Newcastle have been weakest. Everyone knows that other things fall into place once the spine of the team is strong. So, centre-back, a midfield general and a prolific goalscorer are clearly the priorities. And fast - clock's ticking.

David Bell: An iconic club. Having been born in Newcastle I’ve always been a fan even though I have lived in the south for many years. I want to see them back at the top of the Premier League where they belong. A club with a great history. Having signed a brilliant player like Trippier others will follow. Hopefully Jesse Lingard.

Andrew: Perfect signing for Newcastle. Could not have chosen better. Strong defender, can attack, will give it everything, respected pro. Exactly what was needed.

