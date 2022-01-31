Kulusevski targets 'a lot of goals'

It's been a busy day at Tottenham as it looks like being two in, four out.

One of those coming in is Dejan Kulusevski, a 21-year-old Sweden winger, who has signed on an 18-month loan from Juventus.

In a message to the Spurs fans, he says: "I'm so happy to be here and very grateful for this opportunity to play for this amazing club.

"I cannot wait to see you in the stadium and hear your voices. I'm going to give it my all and do my best to win a lot of games and score a lot of goals.

"I hope to see you very soon and come on you Spurs."