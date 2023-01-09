Belief and confidence back with United - Behich

Aziz Behich urges his side to "not let this one game push us back" after Dundee United's 2-0 defeat to Rangers after a "positive month".

United conceded two goals in three second-half minutes as they lost out at Tannadice on Sunday.

"There are a lot of positives to take out of that, especially the first half," the Australia international said to the club's social media channels, external. "I thought we played well, defended as a unit and they didn't really threaten us at goal.

"They started the second half quicker than us, we let them into the game and the goal is the most critical part, we conceded first and then you just want to try and calm the game down a little bit in the next5-10 minutes but we conceded again far too early and that's the most disappointing part of the game.

"The last month has been positive, the way we have been playing, not only the results - they're obviously important. The belief and confidence in how we want to play has come back into the team and we just have to keep that going - there were glimpses of that today.

"We have got to keep our heads up and not let this one game push us back too far and learn from our mistakes to take it into next week.