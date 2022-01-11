Transfer news: Newcastle could move for two Spurs players
- Published
Newcastle United, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, AC Milan, Roma and Lyon are among the clubs that could be interested in Tanguy Ndombele, whose future at Tottenham is uncertain. (Star), external
Spurs will also consider offers for midfielder Dele Alli and defender Matt Doherty in January. (Sky Sports), external
Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn's representatives are looking at loan options for the winger as he looks to leave the club this month. (90min), external
Ajax have already made a £15m bid for Bergwijn and are keen to complete a deal for him before they face Utrecht on Sunday, but could face competition from Newcastle. (Telegraaf - in Dutch) , external