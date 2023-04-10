'Determination to succeed could not be faulted'

We asked you for your thoughts after Celtic's Glasgow Derby victory against Rangers on Saturday.

Here's a pinch of what you had to say:

Benny: Again Celtic were a bit off it and the slack passing from last week almost came back to haunt them again. Having said that they were more clinical with their finishing which was the real difference between the teams. That's a 12 point gap now and the league title is Celtic's once again.

Andy: Yet again, Celtic were not at their best but this time were still too good for them. Passing was lax, couple of players not looking 100% fit, defending slap dash at times but goes to prove the gap is still huge.

Brian: Celtic were not at their fluent best but still managed to win the game thanks to two Rangers gifts. Hatate was a big miss. A very exciting game to watch.

Arlo: I was at the game and atmosphere was incredible. We weren’t at our best for parts of the game but still managed to get the job done. League is finished now.

Brian: I thought Celtic were off the pace today. Their passing was off kilter in the first half and presented Rangers with loads of possession. Their determination to succeed, however, could not be faulted. In the end, this got them through and, failing a monumental collapse, they have, more or less, secured the League title.

Drew: Great advertisement for Scottish football the game was so exciting for the whole 90 minutes Celtic were outstanding. Give Rangers their due, they came to attack and were unlucky with the Morelos disallowed goal but Celtic deservedly won the game.