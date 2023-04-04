'Whole team performance has increased' - Scales

This is what you want to hear from your defender, isn't it?

Liam Scales is relishing the higher-press of Barry Robson's Aberdeen side, as he and his defensive colleagues don't need to to do as much defending.

The Irish defender was speaking to RedTV, external after the Dons 1-0 victory on the road against St Johnstone and the 24-year-old was quick to heap praise on Kelle Roos for his fine saves at the death to ensure the three points were heading back up north.

"It was a great result, it obviously wasn't the best game but just to get the three points and a clean sheet is all we needed so a very good result.

"Kelle's been brilliant for us and it's great to have him back after injury after being out for a little bit. He showed how important he is for us in the last minute, making big saves like that and I was lucky enough to get in for the rebound and get it away."

Scales further complimented his backline teammates, Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonalds ince their arrival.

"I've settled in really well, they're great lads [Mattie and Angus], good players. With the new system we have been playing with under the new manager, we've kind of all just clicked and it's been working really well these last few weeks, I've enjoyed it.

"The intensity of our play has increased a lot and I think we're pressing teams higher up the pitch, we're having to do less defending and we have bit a bit more solid at the back and at set-plays which has helped. That's down to the whole team performance."

Up next for the Dons is Kilmarnock, who ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse at Rugby Park at the tail end of last year. Scales is adamant there won't be a repeat of that performance.

"Kilmarnock played very well and we had an off day. We are still hurting a bit from that and we are looking forward to playing against them at Pittodrie, we owe them one."