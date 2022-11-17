Celtic beaten by Sydney FC despite Kyogo opener
- Published
It wasn't the start to his homecoming tour that Ange Postecoglou was hoping for as Celtic opened their Australia trip with a 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC.
A Hoops side captained by James Forrest took a first-half lead in the Sydney Super Cup friendly when Kyogo Furuhashi deflected Alexandro Bernabei's drive from distance into the net.
But A-League side Sydney - who had twice hit the woodwork at 0-0 - were soon level through Slovakia midfildier Robert Mak.
And despite Celtic, who brought on the likes of Jota, Matt O'Riley and Sead Haksabanovic at the break, having the better of the second half, they were sunk by a terrific strike from Max Burgess at the Allianz Stadium.