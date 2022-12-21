Allan Saint-Maximin says Newcastle are ready for anyone in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after seeing off Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Magpies have beaten Premier League opposition in their last two rounds, after previously despatching Crystal Palace on penalties.

Both ties were at St James' Park but Saint-Maximin says he "does not care" who they are drawn against in the last eight.

"We only look at us," he said. "We are going to do everything we can to play against anybody and we just need to focus on ourselves and go game by game.

"If we do that, we will win as many games as possible."

Newcastle have not won a domestic trophy since 1955 and Saint-Maximin knows how much it would mean to the club's supporters.

"For that, we always need luck and we need to play very well," he said. "Let's see what happens next."

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place following Manchester City's tie against Liverpool on Thursday (kick-off 20:00 GMT).