Brighton 'will not want season to fritter away'

Brighton will want to get their season up and running again as swiftly as possible after a disappointing loss to Charlton in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

That's the view of ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman, who feels Albion must have been frustrated that the campaign was paused in November.

"They are probably one of those teams that did not want the break to come," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Roberto de Zerbi came in, they are sitting nicely in seventh, and they were probably just starting to get the momentum they wanted.

"I imagine it's been a frustrating period for him, waiting for the season to be up and running, and he will quickly want a turnaround after this defeat.

"He will not want the season to fritter away."

