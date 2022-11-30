Alistair Johnston, the 24-year-old who is expected to join Celtic from Montreal in January, has revealed he chatted with Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions because of the impending arrival, about their respective situations in Glasgow after Croatia's World Cup finals win over Canada. (The Scotsman), external

Celtic could be in line for a large sell-on fee after it was suggested that talks about their former right-back, Jeremie Frimpong, moving to Manchester United from Bayer Leverkusen in January would accelerate at the end of the 21-year-old's involvement with Netherlands at the World Cup finals and with West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal being suggested as a replacement. (Sky Germany via Scottish Sun), external

Greenock Morton are considering signing former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, who has been without a club since leaving Falkirk in the summer barring a couple of appearances for Mandurah City in Australia's Football West State League Division. (Scottish Daily Express), external

