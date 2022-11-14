Lopetegui on his squad, Neves and why he has joined Wolves
Julen Lopetegui has met the media for the first time since his appointment as Wolves manager.
Here are the key lines from his new conference:
He believes in his squad and will be using the World Cup break to improve them: “The priority is the day-to-day. We have to change a lot of things but I believe in the players, believe in the club and believe in the executives.”
On Wolves' situation: “Of course we know this is not the best situation but I am sure we will change it by working very hard over the next month. We believe in the players but we are in the relegation situation. The players are better than they have shown.”
He is grateful to the club for waiting for him after he almost joined six years ago: “I think it’s the right moment. Wolves want me and I want to be here and in the Premier League. I am very happy it has happened.”
He confirmed he has signed a three-year deal at Molineux.
On Ruben Neves, who Lopetegui gave a debut to when he was 17-years-old at Porto: “The future of Ruben Neves is to play at a high level and he is our captain. He will help us achieve our goals. I told him I wanted to manage him when he was 25 years old. Now I am here.”