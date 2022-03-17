'A Lille bit of magic'
Together into the next round!! That’s the spirit!!💪🏻💙 #UCL pic.twitter.com/fO9JvIb6rZ— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 16, 2022
A Lille bit of magic. pic.twitter.com/kTbjqPQzYW— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) March 16, 2022
Job done. 👊🏾 Bring on the QF's 🤞🏾#UCL #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/xwE7riFIF7— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) March 16, 2022
