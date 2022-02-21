‘Belief, variety and hope’

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Liverpool have a momentum and bodies back to choose from. The confidence was evident against Norwich, so much so that when they faced a shock with an hour on the clock, experience and poise shone through.

Jurgen Klopp’s changes on the hour sparked instant change in the game as Norwich failed to deal with an extra attacking body on the pitch and by the time they had worked out their new environment they’d gone from leading to chasing.

Luis Diaz offered pace and general thunder in moments, Mohamed Salah was at his tormenting best and Thiago’s introduction from the bench seemed to introduce a class that filtered through the team.

Jordan Henderson’s contribution was hugely underplayed. The cross-field ball for Konstantinos Tsimikas to head into Sadio Mane’s path for the equaliser was superb. Henderson’s through-ball for Diaz’s finish late on was sublime.

All of this boils together to create a team with belief running through it. They won ugly at Burnley last week. In midweek they went to the champions of Italy, soaked up inevitable pressure and just waited to strike. On Saturday they clawed a game back and hammered around 30 shots at goal before full-time came around. Dogged, resilient or scintillating, Klopp has built a side that can win so many ways.

To overhaul a points deficit and a brilliant Manchester City outfit this season would perhaps be Klopp’s greatest achievement. It is now in Liverpool’s hands. They seem on course to have a good crack at it.

A title race can turn on a moment. Could Harry Kane’s late strike – a man City tried to sign – one day be looked back on as somewhat iconic. Klopp and Liverpool will certainly hope so.