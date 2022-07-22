Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he has "been really impressed" with Manchester United's displays on their pre-season tour.

United have swatted aside Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1 so far.

They conclude their tour of Australia against Villa in Perth on Saturday and Gerrard is relishing the prospect of locking horns with new United manager Erik ten Hag.

"I was impressed with him before he arrived with the work he did at Ajax," he told Villa's official website, external.

"We’ve watched all the games they’ve played and they seem in a better place.

"There are a lot of positive things coming out of their camp, which is different from last year.

"I’m looking forward to competing against a new manager (Erik ten Hag) in the Premier League. I’ve been really impressed with their performances in pre-season."