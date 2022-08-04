Steve Cooper said Nottingham Forest would have had to make a large number of signings even if they were still in the Championship.

Forest have brought in 13 new players since winning promotion to the Premier League, which Cooper admits isn't ideal.

He said: "We knew it was going to be more of a change than normal. In an ideal world we would have liked to have carried on with big parts of the team from last year and just added where we think we really needed, but it was never going to be the case.

"We are all calm inside, we are very happy with what we have done so far. Let’s not forget there is still a good core of players that are still here that were a big part of the spirit last year which was incredible and a massive factor to our success. We want to continue to build that.

"It may look like a reshaping of the squad and I understand that, but we are very much of the narrative that we are continuing what has already been started.

"We’ve had some open and honest conversations already and the guys from last season have talked about how they want to embrace the new faces and it’s an objective to recreate if not improve the togetherness we had last year.

"We had five players on loan, players coming to the end of their contracts etc, so even if we were still in the Championship we were still going to make more or less the same amount of changes.

"If you look at teams that have come up recently or even come up with us, we are making signings that they already had even in the Championship, so we are catching up in some ways."