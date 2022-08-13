Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself.

"After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it's tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot - [if I had] the result would be different."

He added: "Of course we have to react much better and be capable of scoring goals. It was a poor performance.

"It's too easy to play in pre-season - you play for nothing. When you play the games that matter you need bravery, more consistency and proper players.

"We just need to stick together as a team and keep working. It's just the beginning. We have a lot to improve as a team with a new manager."