Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expects "a big year" for David Turnbull, despite suggesting there is tougher competition for midfield places this season.

The 23-year-old Scotland international came off the bench in last weekend's Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen but could start against Ross County on Saturday with Reo Hatate absent through injury.

"Bull's had a good pre-season, he's made an impact whether he's started games or last week, when he came on, he was fantastic for us," Postecoglou said.

"He was set for a big year last year and unfortunately it was injury that stopped him more than anything else."

With Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton having exited Celtic Park, Australia international Aaron Mooy has been added.

"Part of the issue last year with David was that we overburdened him in the first half of the year and he paid the price with an injury," Postecoglou said.

"So hopefully this year, with the strength we have in midfield, we don't have to overburden players like him and keep him fresh."

Turnbull himself has not especially targeted filling the number 10 role vacated by Rogic, pointing out that they played many games last season together, and he insists he is happy to contribute as part of a squad for a manager whose style he thinks suits his game.

Meanwhile, asked about reports that fringe midfielder James McCarthy could be considering his future at Celtic, Postecoglou replied: "Macca is still training with us, he's part of the squad, so what is happening beyond that - not on my radar."