Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Four games into his Old Trafford tenure, and Ralf Rangnick is now well aware of how big a challenge he is facing.

Despite a wealth of attacking talent, the Reds were outplayed and fortunate to escape with a point at Newcastle on Monday, with the on-field histrionics of frustrated players seen as evidence of unrest.

Former United captain Gary Neville suggested the dressing room is divided, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones are all itching to move on in January, and the contracts of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are running down.

Rangnick said it wasn't a question of body language but a lack of physicality in the draw at St James' Park, something that is sure to be tested again by Burnley at Old Trafford.

With reports United's players have also struggled to adjust to later sessions that have seen them leave their Carrington training ground after the sun has set, it is now up to the manager to make sure they are not metaphorically left in the dark when it comes to tactics and what he wants from them against Burnley.