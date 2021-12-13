Chelsea 3–2 Leeds: The pick of the stats
- Published
Leeds United have won just two of their past 33 away matches in London (drawn seven, lost 24) and have lost three of their past four games when scoring first in the capital.
Chelsea have conceded eight goals in their past three games, as many as in their previous 18.
Some 36% of the league goals Chelsea have conceded this season have come from the penalty spot (four of 11), the highest such ratio in the division.
Meanwhile, Leeds have scored their past 16 penalties in the Premier League, a run stretching back to October 2002. The only current Premier League side to be on a longer run are Liverpool, who have converted their past 21 penalties in the competition.