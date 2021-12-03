Former Premier League goalkeeper Robert Green has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's "professionalism" after the Manchester United striker became the first person to reach 800 top-flight goals.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Green said: "He gets every ounce of his ability out onto the pitch and it's testament to his professionalism that he just keeps going.

"Give him enough chances, he scores goals, important goals as well."

Green also suggested that new interim boss Ralf Rangnick is not obliged to play Ronaldo despite his remarkable goalscoring record.

"Rangnick will have his way and if you come away with results then it doesn't matter," he said.

"It's been said that Ronaldo doesn't press or whatever, but I'm sure he'll be saying, 'Look at the run I made for the length of the pitch to get into the area for the goal'.

"Ronaldo is fit, he can run around. The two of them will sit down and talk about Rangnick's plan - and I'm sure Ronaldo will be on board."

