Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I hate to use the term 'must-win' but that is what this game is for Newcastle, who haven't managed a victory in their first 13 games and are entering the desperation stage of their season.

It's a big night for next-to-bottom Norwich too, but they come into it unbeaten under new boss Dean Smith and having taken seven points from their past three games.

Ben's prediction: 2-1

This is massive for Newcastle and under the lights at St James' Park I think they will get a very important win. If Callum Wilson is fit and firing then they carry a real threat.

