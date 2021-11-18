Man City v Everton: Last time out

Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Pep Guardiola's side strolled to a comfortable 5-0 victory on the final day of last season, before lifting the Premier League trophy on the Etihad Stadium pitch after the game.

Sergio Aguero marked his final City home appearance with two quickfire goals in the second half. The game was already over as a contest by that stage, with strikes from Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden putting the home side in control.

City ended the campaign 12 points clear of rivals Manchester United at the summit to become champions of England for the seventh time.

The Toffees, meanwhile, went into the match knowing a win could see them finish seventh, and secure a place in the Europa Conference League, but instead they fell to 10th.