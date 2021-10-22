Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Tottenham
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Elena Cole and Haydn Craven, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
West Ham got a really good win at Everton last week in a game I had a feeling they would nick.
Tottenham's revival continued at Newcastle, where their quality came through after a difficult start and Harry Kane got off the mark in the Premier League.
This one is hard to call. I don't think there will be much between them on Sunday, or come the end of the season.
Elena's prediction: This is going to be close. 1-1
Haydn's prediction: It is hard to predict this one because both teams are very good on their day. 2-1
