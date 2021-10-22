Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

West Ham got a really good win at Everton last week in a game I had a feeling they would nick.

Tottenham's revival continued at Newcastle, where their quality came through after a difficult start and Harry Kane got off the mark in the Premier League.

This one is hard to call. I don't think there will be much between them on Sunday, or come the end of the season.

Elena's prediction: This is going to be close. 1-1

Haydn's prediction: It is hard to predict this one because both teams are very good on their day. 2-1

Find out how Lawro, Elena and Haydn think the rest of this week's fixtures will go