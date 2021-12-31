Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

Chelsea are set to be without Reece James, who was forced off against Brighton because of a hamstring injury.

Fellow wing-back Ben Chilwell is likely to miss the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

Andreas Christensen is doubtful with a back issue, while Timo Werner and Thiago Silva will be monitored after returning to training.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says three players have initially tested positive for Covid, plus "a few more" staff members.

Thiago and Takumi Minamino are ruled out by injuries, while Andrew Robertson serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

