Brentford 1-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "I think we cannot complain about the effort of the players. We were pushing and making chances. You cannot expect anything else when you are losing after the first half.

"Overall the team was working hard, creating enough to get a draw at least. The reality is we had so many crosses and we were pushing and pushing - I think we deserved more.

"When you play against a team that plays deep, with a lot of bodies, the quality of the crosses and passes has to be very good or you will give the ball away. 14 attempts and 30 crosses when you play away is enough. We have to be better in the final third.

"If you see the team in terms of work on the pitch the team was giving everything today. You could not see any player not trying his best.”