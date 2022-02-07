Howe on the transfer window, Wilson's injury & Everton
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:
The five new signings are all available for Tuesday's game, but Dan Burn has a slight toe issue.
On the transfer window, Howe said: "I think we have definitely ended the window stronger as a squad. We haven't destabilised the team which can be a dangerous thing".
Bruno Guimaraes will be assessed to decide how quickly he can be transitioned into the team but Howe thinks he will be "an outstanding player".
Howe said there is no issue with squad morale and the attitude of his players has been "first class".
Callum Wilson has made "slow progress" from his injury and isn't expected back in the short term having only just come off crutches.
On Everton, Howe said he fully respects Frank Lampard and said Newcastle will have to be at their very best to win.