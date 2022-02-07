Transfer news: Gunners interested in Isak
- Published
Arsenal have joined Manchester United in being keen on Real Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak. (Football London), external
Gunners forward Bukayo Saka, 20, could be a long-term successor for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - according to former England striker Kevin Phillips. (Football Insider), external
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff is confident midfielder Christopher Nkunku will remain at the club, despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. (Sky 90), external