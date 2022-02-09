Newcastle showed impressive stamina in their win over Everton, according to former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

After falling behind to a Jamaal Lascelles own goal, the Magpies equalised almost immediately and dominated a second half that included strikes from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier.

"Their stamina really impressed me," Lennon on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "When I've watched them before they've seemed to wilt in the second half, but they played powerfully and fully deserved the win.

"They got a huge lift with the first goal and with the crowd willing them on, they got energy from that.

"Joe Willock was full of running in midfield - and Allan Saint-Maximin was unplayable at times."

