Can Manchester United be restored to its former glory?

Manchester United are about to get a new chief executive in the form of Richard Arnold who replaces Ed Woodward - but could a change of leadership herald a change in fortunes for one of the world’s biggest clubs?

The Sports Desk speaks to Peter Kenyon - who ran the club between 2000 and 2003 - who feels Arnold has "a tough job and a big job compared to any other in football".

Ian Sterling from the Manchester United Supporters Trust also tells the podcast that Arnold has shown a "willingness to engage".

Can Arnold restore United to its former glory?

