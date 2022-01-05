Andy Hall: A new contract for Toni Rudiger, a wing-back who can come into the starting XI such as Digne or Maehle, an extra midfielder - personally a big fan of Ruben Neves.

Solomon Brown, Epsom: Chelsea need a quality prolific backup striker - since recalling Broja seems out of the question, Luis Muriel at Atalanta seems a great buy. Elsewhere Neves and Digne would be ridiculously good cover that has already been linked. However, the most important thing is sorting out the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta - they must stay. Silva's extension was a brilliant start but keeping Rudi especially will make it a successful window.

Arunit Chatterjee, India: Exchange Lukaku with one of the Inter defenders (Skriniar/Bastoni/De Vrij). Then buy Haaland.

Kevin Jones, Norfolk: Bring back Eden Hazard. Chelsea need the composure in front of goal that he would bring. And it would hopefully reinvigorate Romelu Lukaku.

