Newcastle 1-1 Watford: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Newcastle have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, at least three more than any other side. 

  • Watford remain the only side in England’s top four tiers without a league clean sheet this season. The Hornets have conceded in each of their last 29 Premier League matches since a 3-0 win against Liverpool in February 2020.

  • The Magpies have scored the first goal in 10 different Premier League games this season, but have only gone on to win one of those (drawn six, lost three).

  • All five of Allan Saint-Maximin’s Premier League goals for Newcastle this season have come in home games – no player has scored more in the competition this term without scoring away from home.