Newcastle have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, at least three more than any other side.

Watford remain the only side in England’s top four tiers without a league clean sheet this season. The Hornets have conceded in each of their last 29 Premier League matches since a 3-0 win against Liverpool in February 2020.

The Magpies have scored the first goal in 10 different Premier League games this season, but have only gone on to win one of those (drawn six, lost three).