Southampton want to sign striker Armando Broja on a permanent deal from Chelsea, after the 20-year-old has impressed during his season-long loan spell with the club. (Independent), external

The Saints have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Tigers rejected an £8m bid from Brentford in August and Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham are also interested in him. (Times - subscription required), external

