Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Southampton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on grime star S-X for this week's Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Southampton played really well when they beat Brentford in midweek, but Wolves have impressed me for a few weeks and have turned into a really good side.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage doesn't get enough credit for that, possibly because they don't score too many, but they are a very tidy footballing team and the goals will come.
S-X's prediction: 3-2
This is going to be a tough game and it might be quite open too.
