Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Southampton played really well when they beat Brentford in midweek, but Wolves have impressed me for a few weeks and have turned into a really good side.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage doesn't get enough credit for that, possibly because they don't score too many, but they are a very tidy footballing team and the goals will come.

S-X's prediction: 3-2

This is going to be a tough game and it might be quite open too.

