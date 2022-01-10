We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on what transfer activity you'd like to see at Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Here are some of your views so far:

Mark: We just need a proper number nine - Martinez from Inter Milan, Haaland from Dortmund or Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

AJ: Urgent replacement for Torres, not a typical right-winger, to hold up play on the wing and allow it to develop as City do so well on the left wing with Grealish, Sterling and Silva. Need an Aguero replacement for close-in combat in front of goal. City are scoring some great long-range goals but not troubling central defenders too much.

Isaak: City may be running away from Liverpool and Chelsea without a true number nine, but it will be tough to compete in European football without one. My choice is Haaland - he is big, a natural goalscorer and young with a lot of football ahead of him.

Jack: We need a striker - not for the usual matches, but for the last 20 minutes of a Champions League fixture in France or Germany, where it’s 1-1 and to take their chance. Haaland or Vlahovic suit the roles perfectly and look as though they can run the hard yards and track back. They are both young enough to be club legends too.

Have your say over here