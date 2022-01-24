Same old problems for Toffees

Phil Munns, BBC Radio Merseyside

There was renewed belief and optimism going into this one from an Everton perspective, but the energetic atmosphere in the stands was calmed by an organised and determined Aston Villa.

There were the same old problems for the Blues. A set-piece once again was the undoing of this Everton side, who have now conceded the first goal for 10 consecutive matches. Emi Buendia, one of the smaller players on the pitch, did well to guide a looping header into the far corner. Everton fans will be even more aggrieved that it was provided by a corner from Lucas Digne on his return after a controversial exit from the club this month.

Everton will argue they deserved a draw but, truth be told, they were sloppy in possession and struggled to create clear enough opportunities. That said, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray both had chances where they could have done better.

A two-week break is much needed now, but whether or not Duncan Ferguson will get the chance to manage the team into a crucial FA Cup tie against Brentford remains to be seen.