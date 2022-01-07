Moyes has 'admired Bielsa for so long'

West Ham boss David Moyes has described Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa as "unique" as they prepare to meet in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

"I've admired him for so long. I used to watch his teams when he was at Athletic Bilbao and I watched them when they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford," Moyes said.

"I just think he's unique. There are a lot of things he does which are different. I think the Premier League needs different styles, different managers, different systems. He brings that and an excitement with the way they play.

"Leeds have been a really good watch over the past two or three years."