Liverpool could hand new forward Luis Diaz his debut as they welcome Cardiff to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp likes to give his fringe players an opportunity in the cup competitions but will undoubtedly field a strong XI.

But who should he start? You could go for the team you WANT Klopp to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Liverpool team to face the Bluebirds