No arrivals - but Villa's main work was done early

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Like any other set of fans, no doubt Villa supporters would have loved to see another arrival on deadline day, but they could at least approach the final hours more relaxed than most, given the work done earlier in the window.

Matt Targett’s move to Newcastle is a slight weakening of the squad, but it was perhaps unsurprising, with Lucas Digne now clearly ahead of him for selection.

Kaine Kesler Hayden’s move to Milton Keynes completed a set of loan deals for several of the highly promising youngsters Villa supporters have seen emerge over the past year or so.

A month ago, Steven Gerrard said he would consider the value of having them around as extra cover in case of further squad shortages, balanced against the experience they could gain by playing first-team football until the summer.

With Covid cases receding and the additions of Digne, Philippe Coutinho and Calum Chambers, Gerrard clearly felt he had adequate cover in place, and those young players will surely benefit from the experiences coming over the next three months.

