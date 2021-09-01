With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Everton's comings and goings:

Ins: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Asmir Begovic (AFC Bournemouth), Demarai Gray (Leverkusen), Andy Lonergan (West Brom), Salomon Rondon (Dalian Professional)

Outs: Theo Walcott (Southampton), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Joshua King (Watford), Yannick Bolasie (released), Muhamed Besic (released), Josh Bowler (released), Dennis Adeniran (released), Con Ouzounidis (released), Callum Connolly (released), Bobby Carroll (released), Daniel Lowey (released), Jack McIntyre (released), Dylan Thompson (released), Bernard (Sharjah), Beni Baningime (Hearts), Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland, loan), Thierry Small (Southampton), Joao Virginia (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Nathangelo Markelo (PSV Eindhoven), Moise Kean (Juventus, loan), Niels Nkounkou (Standard Liege, loan)