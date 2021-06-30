Raheem Sterling came up with the perfect answer to his critics when he put England in front against Germany in their last-16 tie at Wembley on Tuesday.

The Manchester City forward is only the second player to score England's first three goals at a major tournament, after Gary Lineker did so at the 1986 World Cup.

"Doing it for your country will always be special and it is a special moment for me," Sterling said.

He has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 appearances in all competitions for England, after going 27 games without finding the net prior to this run.

"We knew we needed to put a big performance in against a good side and we did that today.

"We knew the intensity we can play at and not a lot of teams can deal with it. The two players in midfield, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, ate up the grass and were animals in there."

