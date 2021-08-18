Transfer news: Wolves in talks with Semedo
- Published
Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos about signing 27-year-old Portugal defender Ruben Semedo, who was earlier this year handed a five-year suspended prison term and banned from visiting Spain for eight years after confessing to robbery, assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. (Sun)
Meanwhile, the club are preparing to offer Valencia £21m for Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, 24. (Birmingham Mail)
