Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos about signing 27-year-old Portugal defender Ruben Semedo, who was earlier this year handed a five-year suspended prison term and banned from visiting Spain for eight years after confessing to robbery, assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the club are preparing to offer Valencia £21m for Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, 24. (Birmingham Mail)

