Defender Nathaniel Phillips has signed a new deal to keep him at Liverpool until 2025.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who made 17 league appearances for the Reds last season, follows skipper Jordan Henderson in agreeing a contract extension.

After signing his deal, Phillips said: "Obviously after last year, it's really nice to get that reward from the club.

"I'm happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again."

