Bruno Fernandes: Three goals against Leeds United on the opening day of the season for Fernandes suggests he is well over Portugal's early departure from the European Championship. He didn't play a major role for his national team, which in my view was one reason the former holders suffered a premature exit.

Paul Pogba: I've said it before and I will say it again. When Paul Pogba is on song, he's practically unplayable. The France World Cup winner provided more assists against Leeds in their 5-1 drubbing than his entire total last season. How is that possible?

Mason Greenwood: I've seen Denis Law, Frank Stapleton, Mark Hughes and Andy Cole lead the line for Manchester United, but not at 19. I can't decide if the game has got easier or Greenwood's got better. What I do know is the teenager took his goal brilliantly.

