Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Didier Drogba, a Champions League winner with Chelsea before his departure in 2012, returned on a free transfer in 2014 and won the Premier League in his first season back. His return was ranked first by Richards - but seventh by Shearer.

Micah Richards: “It was a nightmare to play against Drogba. As soon as you leaned on him he would fall over, but he was so strong. Just when you think he’s switching off he just peels to the back – I found him very difficult to play against.

“Returning and coming back to win the league – it’s not just the influence on the pitch it’s off the pitch as well. If you come back as a legend as Drogba did and win the Premier League - the influence he had was massive.”

Alan Shearer: “We don’t need to say what he did at Chelsea. It’s difficult because it’s not often a player who has been great for a football club then comes back and replicates what he has done - but they are great stories. We, Newcastle, played against Marseille in the Uefa Cup and Drogba battered us. He was phenomenal. I hadn’t really noticed him too much before. He didn’t disappoint.”

