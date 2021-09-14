Crystal Palace have got themselves a bargain in £14m signing Odsonne Edouard, believes former Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

The France Under-21 forward left Celtic for Selhurst Park on transfer deadline day after four years in the Scottish Premiership, having finished as the league's top scorer in 2019-20.

He marked his Eagles with a late double off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 victory over a Tottenham side who topped the early-season Premier League table going into the game.

"The season before last he looked an absolute world beater. I thought he would leave Celtic and go, with respect to Palace, to an enormous club," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Patrick Vieira knows him from the under-21s, where Edouard has been absolutely sensational, he took a gamble where others didn’t want to take one and I think he’s going to be a big player. It looks a good piece of business."

Sutton tipped Palace for relegation pre-season but says their performance against Spurs has prompted him into a rethink.

"It wasn’t a lucky victory – they absolutely dismantled Spurs. Harry Kane didn’t land a glove on the centre-halves [Joachim] Andersen and [Marc] Guehi," he added.

