Liverpool v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

Having won their first six Premier League meetings with Brighton, Liverpool picked up just one point in their two meetings with the Seagulls last season, losing 1-0 in this fixture in February.

Following their 1-0 win at Anfield in February, Brighton are looking to secure back-to-back victories against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time. Indeed, the Seagulls have won just five of their previous 33 meetings in total against the Reds (nine draws, 19 defeats).