Team news: Watford v Liverpool

Watford forward Joshua King could recover from a minor knee ligament injury in time for new head coach Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge.

Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are out with hamstring issues sustained during the defeat at Leeds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects both Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be fit for selection.

However, Thiago is yet to return to training after sustaining a calf injury against Crystal Palace last month.

Who makes your Watford team this weekend?

Pick and share your Liverpool XI here